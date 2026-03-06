Sneha Reddy thanks hubby Allu Arjun for 'being my partner in every chapter'

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Sneha Reddy thanked hubby Allu Arjun for 'being my partner in every chapter" as the lovebirds completed 15 years of marital bliss on Friday.

Sneha uploaded some couple photos with AA and the last one also featured their two children- son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

She further penned a heartfelt note for the 'Pushpa' actor, expressing her delight that the two have built a wonderful life together.

Sneha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "15 years later We’ve built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth — our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary (sic)," followed by a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

For those who do not know, Allu Arjun and Sneha got married back in March 2011 after reportedly meeting through common friends. These two commenced their association as good friends, which later transpired into love and eventually marriage.

Commemorating 15 years of marital bliss, AA published a few photographs with his better half on social media, along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

Allu Arjun dropped another post with a monochrome picture with Sneha.

“15th anniversary . Life of Laughter & companionship @allusnehareddy," the caption on the post read.

In another pic, we could see AA and Sneha facing the camera together amidst a high-glam setting.

It must be noted that Allu Arjun’s younger brother, Allu Sirish, will also be tying the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, the same day as the wedding anniversary of the 'Stylish' Star.

Allu Arjun has been sharing multiple sneak peeks of his brother's pre-wedding festivities on social media.

Sneha has also been providing the netizens with sneak peeks of the various ceremonies leading up to her brother-in-law’s big day.

--IANS

pm/