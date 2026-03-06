Ricky Martin to perform at T20 WC closing ceremony ahead of IND-NZ Final

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) International pop superstar Ricky Martin will perform in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup closing ceremony ahead of the summit clash between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Martin is set to deliver a specially curated live performance, which will start at 5:30 PM IST. Known for his powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence and globally popular Latin pop songs, the singer is expected to transform the pre-match build-up into an electrifying musical experience.

"The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," ICC wrote in a post.

After the magical performance, the focus will shift to the final between the defending champions India and New Zealand, which will begin at 7:00 pm.

India is coming to the contest after defeating England by 7 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. They have made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team in the history of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand registered a dominant 9-wicket win against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

In Sunday's title clash, India are chasing a few firsts as they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title and the first to win three T20 world titles.

