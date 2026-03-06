Designate Canadian Khalistani groups as terrorist entities, HCF urges after Grewal murder

Ottawa, March 6 (IANS) The Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) on Friday strongly condemned the “targetted murder” of a Canadian citizen and a well-known Khalistani critic, Nancy Grewal, warning local authorities of the dangers posed by Canada‑based Khalistani extremists (CBKE).

Citing media reports, the foundation suggested that the killing may be another extremist act carried out by the Khalistani extremists in the country. They called on the Canadian Government to designate the group as a terrorist entity.

45-year-old Grewal was stabbed to death at her residence on March 3. According to reports, emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm, with the paramedics from Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services finding Grewal suffering from multiple severe stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

“Nancy Grewal was a courageous and outspoken critic of Khalistani extremists who have gained influence within political systems and enjoy protection from certain media outlets. Her murder must serve as a wake‑up call for Canadians and political leaders. These homegrown extremist khalistani networks must be confronted with urgency and resolve,” the HCF stated.

“The killing of a Canadian citizen in broad daylight underscores the seriousness of this issue. Multiple shadow organisations continue to shield CBKE‑aligned individuals and politicians, enabling their activities and providing them with cover,” it added.

Asserting that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recognised the issue as a domestic problem, the HCF demanded that Khalistani extremists and all associated organisations or individuals be formally listed as terrorist entities.

The foundation called on LaSalle Police Service and Windsor Police to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into Nancy's killing, while ensuring that justice is delivered.

"Investigators must consider the strong likelihood supported by media reports and Nancy’s earlier complaints that she had previously been targetted by Khalistani groups,” it noted

The HCF further urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and national political leaders, including Pierre Poilievre, to ensure that “their caucuses are free of individuals connected to or sympathetic to extremist forces”.

Condemning the killing of Nancy, another leading global advocacy organisation, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), said that this heinous act is not an isolated incident but part of a “chilling and escalating pattern of intimidation”.

CoHNA highlighted that for too long, individuals who challenged extremist narratives, including journalists, community leaders, and even public officials, have faced systematic campaigns of harassment, threats, and physical violence in Canada.

“The list of those targetted for speaking truth to power in Canada is growing, and every act of violence that goes unaddressed serves to further embolden those who seek to suppress democratic dissent through brutality. In this erosion of democratic values, the price is paid by peace-loving residents who wish live normal Canadian lives,” it stated.

--IANS

scor/as