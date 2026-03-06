India Stack Global to facilitate DPI adoption by partner nations

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India Stack Global will facilitate adoption of India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) by partner nations by showcasing India’s DPI solutions, an official factsheet said on Friday.

India Stack Global portal provides access to key digital platforms and technical resources and serves as a bridge between India’s experience and the requirements of friendly nations.

As of February, the government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements with 24 countries to cooperate on India Stack and digital public infrastructure.

These partnerships focus on sharing technical knowledge and supporting replication of digital governance platforms.

The government highlighted that India’s DPI has matured into a comprehensive, interoperable architecture that underpins economic activity, public service delivery and institutional capacity.

"India's model demonstrates that scale need not compromise trust, and that openness can coexist with security and regulation. By linking technology with public purpose, India has shown that digital systems can strengthen democracy while accelerating growth," the statement said.

As of March 2026, over 144 crore Aadhaar numbers had been generated and over 2,707 crore authentication transactions were carried out in 2024–25. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts rose from 14.72 crore in 2015 to 57.71 crore as of March 2026 and deposits grew from Rs 15,670 crore to Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

Fifth generation (5G) mobile services are now available in 99.9 per cent of districts, covering 85 per cent of the population. As of December 2025, 5.18 lakh 5G base transceiver stations had been installed nationwide.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed 21.70 billion transactions worth over Rs 28.33 lakh crore in January 2026.

The JAM trinity created the foundational rails on which India’s broader DPI ecosystem was built, linking identity, finance and connectivity at unprecedented scale.

Further, the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) removed duplicate and fake beneficiaries from Direct Benefit Transfer and saved over Rs 4.31 lakh crore between 2015 and March 2024.

—IANS

aar/na