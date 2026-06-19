Jay Shah, Devjit Saikia meet Sri Lanka cricket officials to discuss governance issues

Colombo, June 19 (IANS) The Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, and the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, met with the leadership of Sri Lanka Cricket during a brief visit to Colombo on Friday, at which the two parties discussed issues related to governance transition and constitutional and administrative reforms.

The discussions were cordial and constructive, focusing on the current status of cricket administration in Sri Lanka and the progress made by the Committee currently entrusted with overseeing the governance transition process.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka Cricket provided the ICC Chairman and BCCI Secretary with a comprehensive update on the steps taken to date to strengthen governance structures and advance the reform process, the SLC informed in a statement on Friday.

The delegation was also apprised of the ongoing work relating to constitutional and administrative reforms aimed at ensuring long-term stability and good governance within Sri Lanka Cricket. Importantly, Sri Lanka Cricket shared indicative timelines for the completion of the reform process and the return to governance by a duly elected administration in accordance with the applicable legal and constitutional framework.

The ICC delegation was briefed on the milestones achieved thus far and the measures being undertaken to facilitate a smooth and transparent transition. The ICC Chairman welcomed the update and reaffirmed the ICC’s commitment to supporting its Member Boards in promoting strong governance, transparency, and the continued growth of the game.

Sri Lanka Cricket expressed its appreciation to Mr. Shah and Mr. Saikia for taking the time to visit Colombo and engage in a constructive dialogue on the future direction of cricket administration in Sri Lanka. The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss matters relating to cricket development, bilateral cooperation, and the continued strengthening of ties between Sri Lanka Cricket, the ICC, and the BCCI.

Earlier in the day, ICC Chairman Jay Shah met Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday and discussed the current state of cricket in the island nation, with a focus on expanding opportunities for emerging players, strengthening grassroots and youth development programmes, and using the sport as a catalyst for social impact and economic growth.

--IANS

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