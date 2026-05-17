May 17, 2026 6:52 PM हिंदी

Javier Bardem says Hollywood is finally speaking up for Palestine

Javier Bardem says Hollywood is finally speaking up for Palestine

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who is known for his work in ‘No Country for Old Men’, feels that more people in Hollywood are speaking up for Palestine in Hollywood.

The actor attended the ongoing edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and said that “everyone is beginning to realize, this is unacceptable”, reports ‘Variety’.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is at Cannes with his latest film ‘The Beloved’, was asked immediately if he has any fear of suffering consequences in his career for denouncing the war in Gaza.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor has been one of the most outspoken actors on the topic, taking the opportunity at the Oscars to say “Free Palestine” while presenting the award for best international feature film.

He said, “The fear does exist, granted, but one has to do things even if you feel a bit scared or afraid. You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, look at yourself in the eyes and that was my case. My mother taught me to be the way I am. There is no plan B. This entails consequences, which I am fully ready to shoulder”.

He noted that he “can’t corroborate” that there is an actual blacklist, and has actually continued to receive many offers all over the world which makes him believe that “things are changing”.

He said, “Everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation who is more aware of situations we’re experiencing quite directly on our phones and on other screens, this is unacceptable. It cannot be justified”.

“And there can be no reason, no explanation for this genocide. Therefore, I think what is happening is quite the contrary. I believe that those who are drawing up the so-called blacklists will actually be exposed, and they will be the ones suffering the so-called consequences, at least on a public and social level”, he added.

--IANS

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