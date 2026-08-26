Javed Ali reveals how ‘Siya Ram’ from ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ deepened his connection with devotional music

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Singer Javed Ali has opened up about his experience of lending his voice to ‘Siya Ram’ from “Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.”

He shared how the song brought him closer to the world of devotional music. Javed said the experience has further strengthened his desire to explore and create more devotional songs. Speaking about the song, Javed Ali, who lent his voice to the Hindi rendition of the song, said, “Siya Ram’ is not just a song I have sung; it is a prayer I have felt. Singing the names of Siya and Ram brought a profound sense of surrender and peace that words cannot fully express.”

“It reminded me that devotional music is not about merely lending your voice to the lyrics; it is about giving a part of yourself to them. This experience has deepened my desire to explore devotional music and connect with it at a much more spiritual level,” he added.

Talking about his experience of bringing the song to life, Anurag Sharma shared, “Chhattisgarhi has an inherent softness and humility, which made recording ‘Siya Ram’ feel deeply personal. When you sing a song rooted in faith, the goal isn't just to hit the right notes but to carry the weight of those emotions authentically.”

“I wanted every word to reflect the sweetness of our language and the reverence of the narrative. My hope is that whenever people hear this, it instantly brings them a sense of calm and lifts their spirits.”

On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming film “Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha” released "Siya Ram," a soulful track celebrating the timeless bond of Shri Ram and Mata Sita. Released in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, the song features Javed Ali as the voice of the Hindi version and Anurag Sharma for the Chhattisgarhi version.

‘Siya Ram’ captures the emotional essence of Lord Ram and Mata Sita’s relationship and brings it alive through melody. With two distinct versions, the song carries the same emotion across Hindi and Chhattisgarhi while allowing each language to retain its own musical identity. The film and its songs have been shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

Composed by Ashish and Dev with lyrics by Jaidev Jonwal, ‘Siya Ram’ is released under Divo Music. ‘Siya Ram’ is streaming in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, and Gaana.

Presented by AJ Film Entertainment World, “Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha” is directed by Abhishek Singh and produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela. The film stars Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal, and Nirbhay Wadhwa. It is co-produced by Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Monika Sen.

“Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha” is slated to hit theatres across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on 25 September 2026.

--IANS

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