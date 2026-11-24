Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar seems to have taken a walk down memory lane as he shared a throwback photograph with Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

Taking to his social media account, Javed shared the picture featuring himself alongside the Oscar-winning actor and his Stalwart actress wife Shabana Azmi and captioned it as, “With one of the finest actors ever!!”

The picture captures Javed and De Niro posing together alongside Shabana, with the two appearing relaxed as they stand in front of a piece of artwork.

For the uninitiated, Robert De Niro is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, and is known for his memorable performances in films such as ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Irishman’.

Talking about Javed Akhtar, meanwhile, is one of Indian cinema’s most respected writers and lyricists. Along with legend Salim Khan, he formed the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, who created some of the most influential films in Hindi cinema, including ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Don’.

Talking about Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, the couple first met through the latter's father, renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar got married on December 9, 1984.

On the professional front, Shabana Azmi made her film debut with Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’ in 1974 and won the National Film Award for Best Actress for the performance. She went on to win the same honour for ‘Arth’, ‘Khandhar’, ‘Paar’ and ‘Godmother. She has also worked in international films including ‘City of Joy’ and ‘Fire’.

–IANS

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