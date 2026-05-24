Jatin Sarna on the importance of rehearsals: Many actors don’t prepare enough

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Jatin Sarna decided to shed light on the importance of rehearsals in the present era of quick takes and editing.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Sacred Games' actor revealed that there are many actors who do not prepare enough.

He was asked, "You spoke about theatre, rehearsals, and workshops. In today’s fast-paced shooting culture, detailed preparation has become rare. Do you think actors today should focus more on rehearsals instead of depending on quick takes and editing?"

Reacting to this, Jatin said, "Absolutely".

"Nowadays, because everything is digitally recorded, people feel they can keep giving retakes endlessly. But despite having all these facilities, many actors don’t prepare enough," he shared.

The 'Darbar' actor added that previously, when movies were made with limited resources, people used to work with incredible dedication.

"Today, everyone seems to be rushing. I have even seen actors asking about pack-up timings before the shoot begins," he added.

Sharing his own perspective on things, Jatin said, "For me, cinema is love. I live and breathe it. I want every project to become the best version of itself, and that only happens through preparation and sincerity."

On the professional front, Jatin will be seen in the movie "Momacu".

Sharing his experience of shooting the drama, he stated, "Some portions were shot in Haryana, but most of the film was shot in Punjab. Honestly, when you work with such a passionate team, exhaustion becomes secondary. Everyone had the feeling that this was our film and we had to make it work at any cost."

"Of course, there were limitations. It was freezing cold during the night shoots in Chandigarh, especially while shooting in the fields. Those conditions were difficult, but nobody wanted to rest. Either we were shooting, preparing, or simply having fun together. That collective energy made everything easier. Nobody complained about fatigue or difficult conditions because everyone was emotionally invested in the film," he went on to add.

--IANS

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