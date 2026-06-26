Japanese PM Takaichi to visit New Delhi next week for India-Japan Annual Summit

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will travel to New Delhi for an official visit from July 1-3 to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Takaichi will be travelling to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office.

During the Summit, both sides are expected to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the statement said.

Earlier on June 16, PM Modi met PM Takaichi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France and stated that India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across diverse sectors.

"Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment," PM Modi posted on X.

In May, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on PM Modi in New Delhi and reaffirmed the vital role being played by the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“Delighted to receive Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Motegi stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next 10 Years announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan last year, various initiatives are being pursued in the areas of security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, both sides agreed to cooperate in realising a strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific under an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), according to the statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Both sides confirmed that they will work together to achieve concrete results in areas such as economic growth through investment, innovation, and knowledge circulation, as well as cooperation in the field of economic security.

Minister Motegi met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation.

India and Japan share a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnershipʼ. Friendship between the two nations has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. There is synergy between India's Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision based on the principle of SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) on one hand, and Japanʼs Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision on the other.

--IANS

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