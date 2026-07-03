Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi departs from India after concluding 'memorable visit'

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday departed from India after concluding a "memorable visit" to New Delhi, advancing partnership between two nations towards shared horizons.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh saw off PM Takaichi at the airport as she departed from India.

"A memorable visit concludes, advancing India-Japan partnership towards shared horizons. PM Sanae Takaichi of Japan departs from India following the highly successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. She was seen off by Minister of State Jitendra Singh. The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries and an anchor for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Sanae Takaichi was on a three-day visit to India from July 1-3. This was her first visit to India after assuming office. During the visit, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

PM Modi also hosted a dinner for PM Takaichi on Thursday evening. Takaichi expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his warm hospitality and stated that she and PM Modi discussed bilateral ties, international situation and the cultures and cuisines of the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Takaichi stated, "Earlier, I was invited to a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi. In a relaxed atmosphere distinct from our formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and I candidly discussed not only Japan-India relations and the international situation, but also the cultures and cuisines of our two countries, as well as our personal sentiments toward each other's nations, allowing us to further deepen our mutual trust on a personal level.

"I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude for India's proud, rich culinary culture and Prime Minister Modi's warm hospitality. Building on the foundation of the trust we have cultivated with Prime Minister Modi, we will elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights as we approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year," she added.

During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi and PM Takaichi discussed full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research and development.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The talks delivered concrete progress on key priorities of our bilateral ties. Both sides adopted three landmark documents: Joint Declaration on Economic Security, Joint Statement on Cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Joint Statement on Energy Resilience.

"Both leaders witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research and development. Both sides agreed on a list of activities for celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic Relations," he added.

PM Modi and PM Takaichi also addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum on Thursday, with discussions focussed on increasing investment, strengthening resilient supply chains, advancing manufacturing partnerships with the objective of ‘Make in India for the World'.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi and PM Sanae Takaichi addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum today. Both sides reaffirmed the pivotal role of industry in advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussions focused on expanding investment, strengthening resilient supply chains, advancing manufacturing partnerships with the objective of ‘Make in India for the World’, promoting clean growth and deepening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies."

--IANS

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