Japanese fan's clip showing him imitate Ram Charan's steps in 'Chikiri Chikiri' goes viral; 'Peddi' director reacts!

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) A Japanese fan who posted a video clip of him imitating actor Ram Charan's dance steps in the recently released single 'Chikri Chikri' from the actor's upcoming film 'Peddi' has now caught the attention of the film's director Buchi Babu Sana, who has appreciated him wholeheartedly for his efforts.

Buchi Babu Sana, who was touched by the efforts the fan from Japan had put in to make the clip, which has now gone viral, thanked the fan.

Taking to his X timeline to quote the tweet put out by the Japanese fan Kaketaku, Buchi Babu Sana replied, "Thank u KAKETAKU garu. Thank u Japan. Sending love from India. #peddi"

In his tweet, Kaketaku, while posting the video clip showing him imitate Ram Charan's steps from the popular track, had written, "#ChikiriChikiri from the film #Peddi — sending love from Japan #ramcharan."

For the unaware, the makers of the eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, recently released the foot tapping romantic single 'Chikiri Chikiri' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs around the world.

The foottapping number, which has been set to tune by A R Rahman, has lyrics by Balaji and is sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ram Charan unleashed his signature dance flair, perfectly synced to Rahman’s infectious and high-voltage composition in the number. The beat radiated energy, and the number delivered a full-blown visual and musical feast.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, director Buchi Babu Sana had disclosed the meaning of 'Chikiri'.

The director, who posted a video clip of him having a conversation with the Mozart of Madras A R Rahman, was seen explaining the situation of the song to the music director. He said, "The hero sees the heroine for the first time in the village. He tells his friend that she is that rare girl who looks beautiful without any make up.He calls her a chikiri."

Rahman asked what a Chikiri was and to that the director replied, "The men in the hero's village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins."

Meanwhile, sources say that the team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

