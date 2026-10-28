Japan eyes India for advanced surface-to-ship missiles training

Tokyo, Oct 28 (IANS) Japan has dispatched personnel to India to coordinate on defence-related matters as it explores training options for the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s (GSDF) long-range surface-to-ship missiles and small attack drones.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, GSDF Chief of Staff General Masayoshi Arai confirmed the deployment, saying that developing training options to make effective use of the missile’s roughly 1,000-km range posed a major challenge. He added that Japan was considering training environments both at home and abroad.

“As you just asked, it is true that we have sent personnel to coordinate various matters with India. So, if we're going to operate a relatively long-range missile like the SSM, how do we conduct training that takes advantage of this range, that's a big challenge. Regarding this point, we are currently considering how to ensure a training environment within Japan, and how to utilise training environments abroad as needed,” Arai stated.

Emphasising the strategic importance of ties with India, he further said Tokyo viewed New Delhi as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region and stressed the need to promote defence cooperation and exchanges amid an increasingly complex and challenging security environment.

However, he declined to disclose further details about the deployment, citing Japan’s relationship with India.

Asked whether the deployment to India also involved exploring launch sites for small attack drones, he said, "That includes things like that, and there are various shooting possibilities that we are adjusting".

Earlier this month, a 34-member delegation from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) Command and General Staff Course visited India, aimed at further strengthening long-standing bilateral defence cooperation, deepening professional military ties and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries' armed forces.

During the visit from October 6 to 9, the delegation held interactions with representatives of the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), besides visiting the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and the Wargame Research and Development Centre (WARDEC), learning about India's defence capabilities, military training and technological advancements.

“Strengthening India-Japan Defence Cooperation. A 34-member delegation from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, JGSDF Command and General Staff Course, visited India from 04 to 09 October 2026 as part of its Foreign Study Tour. The delegation interacted with representatives of the Indian Army and DRDO and visited CLAWS and WARDEC, gaining insights into India's defence capabilities, military training and emerging technologies,” the Indian Army posted on X.

“The visit also included an exposure to India's rich cultural heritage. The engagement further strengthened professional military ties, mutual understanding and the enduring defence partnership between India and Japan,” it added.

--IANS

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