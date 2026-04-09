April 09, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Court Rainier III in Monte Carlo on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Monte Carlo, April 9 (IANS) World No.2 Jannik Sinner battled past Tomas Machac in a three-set contest to reach the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Court Rainier III on Thursday. The second seed secured a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory in just over two hours, though not without facing a strong challenge from the Czech player.

Sinner began the match dominantly, taking the opening set 6-1 with controlled and aggressive play. However, the momentum shifted in the second set, where he struggled with consistency and fell behind 2-5. Despite recovering to push the set into a tie-break, Sinner lost it 3-7 as Machac forced a decider.

Reflecting on the match, Sinner admitted it was not his best performance. “I think I can be happy. Not every day is the same. I was struggling a little bit. I was a bit tired. The most important thing today was to try and get through somehow,” he said on the court after winning.

In the final set, Sinner raised his level, showing better control and precision to close out the match 6-3 and book his place in the last eight.

He emphasised the importance of finding ways to win even when not at his best. “In the second set, I struggled a bit to find the right energy, but this can happen. I tried to push myself through, which I have done. Even when you don't feel your best, you try to find ways,” Sinner said.

Sinner struck five aces and won 72 per cent of points on his first serve. He also converted seven of 11 break points, while Machac managed two out of four. Overall, Sinner won 92 points compared to Machac’s 72.

Sinner added that recovery will be key ahead of his next match. “The main priority is to recover. I hope that I can be ready and play great tennis tomorrow,” he said.

With this win, Sinner moves into the quarterfinals, where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime as he continues his strong run in the tournament.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

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