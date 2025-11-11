November 11, 2025 7:25 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic photo steals attention at Boney Kapoor's 70th birthday celebration

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic photo steals attention at Boney Kapoor's 70th birthday celebration

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor clocked the big 70 on the 11th of November. On account of his big milestone, the producer celebrated his birthday with his family members and loved ones in attendance, and pictures from his intimate celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, recently shared a series of pictures as well. A picture from the series features brothers Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, along with Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. But what has caught the attention of viewers is Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Paharia's brewing romance in the picture.

The lovebirds are seen posing to get clicked, and Shikhar, who is seen standing behind Janhvi, hugs her adorably. The actress is also seen holding his arms with a lot of affection. Janhvi kept it casual yet chic in her lavender fur jacket and a simple white top and pants. The lovebirds have never shied away from media glare in showing their affection for one another.

Recently, at Anshula Kapoor's Gor Dhana ceremony held in October, the two were seen cutely posing with one another. In a picture shared by Anshula, Shikhar was seen standing behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder, while Janhvi held on to his little finger, a gesture that social media users were quick to interpret as a sign of affection.

Janhvi and Shikhar have officially never confirmed their relationship, but they often share posts, pictures and stories on their social media accounts that hint at their closeness. Reports suggest that the duo initially began dating several years ago but had parted ways before rekindling their relationship more recently.

Earlier this year, at the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's Oscar-nominated film Homebound, Shikhar Paharia's entire family, including his mother and grandparents, marked their presence.

Janhvi was seen touching the feet of Shikhar's grandparents, including former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, almost confirming the seriousness of their bond.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Polstrat Exist Poll: NDA projected to win 148 seats in Bihar

Polstrat Exist Poll: NDA projected to win 148 seats in Bihar

IANS-Matrize Exit poll: NDA leads in four of five major regions in Bihar

IANS-Matrize Exit poll: NDA leads in four of five major regions in Bihar

Pakistan: People hold protests in Balochistan, demand end to enforced disappearances (File image)

Pakistan: People hold protests in Balochistan, demand end to enforced disappearances

J&K: Polling ends in Budgam and Nagrota peacefully

J&K: Polling ends in Budgam and Nagrota peacefully

World leaders express solidarity with India, offer condolences over Delhi blast

World leaders express solidarity with India, offer condolences over Delhi blast

Jharkhand: Record 73.88 pc voter turnout in Ghatshila bypoll reflects high public enthusiasm

Jharkhand: Record 73.88 pc voter turnout in Ghatshila bypoll reflects high public enthusiasm

EAM Jaishankar travels to Canada for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting (File image)

EAM Jaishankar travels to Canada for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting

IANS-Matrize Exit Polls: NDA set to sweep Bihar with 48 pc vote share and over 150 seats

IANS-Matrize Exit Poll: NDA set to sweep Bihar with 48 pc vote share and over 150 seats

PM Modi lauds Druk Gyalpos' guiding vision in shaping India-Bhutan friendship (Ld)

PM Modi lauds Druk Gyalpos' guiding vision in shaping India-Bhutan friendship (Ld)

BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj reacts to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's infidelity accusations, calls her 'fame digger'

BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj reacts to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's infidelity accusations, calls her 'fame digger'