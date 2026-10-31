October 31, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor recreates late mom Sridevi's iconic look from 'Nagina' for Halloween, Khushi reacts

Janhvi Kapoor recreates late mom Sridevi's iconic look from 'Nagina' for Halloween, Khushi reacts

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor decided to recreate her late mother Sridevi's iconic look from her 1986 fantasy drama 'Nagina' for Halloween this year. With Janhvi as Sridevi, Orry stepped into the shoes of late Rishi Kapoor.

From the poster to a couple of glimpses from the shoot diaries, they perfectly recaptured some old memories from 'Nagina'.

Expressing her excitement, the 'Peddi' actress wrote on her Insta handle, "Happy Halloweeeeeny (Ghost emoji) had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr (Snake, white heart and sparkles emoticons) (sic)."

"So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they’re spooky, sometimes they’re funny, and sometimes it’s a tribute (red heart emoji)

And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! (Teary eyes and white heart emoji) Got a little help from (Shushing Face, Winking Face and lipstick emojis) for the lewk," Janhvi went on to add.

Sister Kushi Kapoor reacted to the post with "You have won Halloween."

Speaking about 'Nagina', the project has been directed by Harmesh Malhotra, who has also backed the drama under the banner of Eastern Films.

The screenplay of the movie has been written by Ravi Kapoor, with the story provided by Jagmohan Kapoor.

'Nagina' revolves around Rajni (Played by Sridevi), a Nagin who marries Rajiv (Played by Rishi Kapoor) to avenge the death of her spouse by an evil saint. The primary cast of the movie also includes Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth and Prem Chopra, along with others.

Released in the cinema halls on 28 November 1986, 'Nagina' turned out to be a massive success at the ticket counters. It was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1986.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54. The cause of Sridevi's death was determined to be accidental drowning.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal, Bhutan seek dedicated Himalayan climate agenda at COP31 (File image)

Nepal, Bhutan seek dedicated Himalayan climate agenda at COP31

US urges China to end interference in Tibetan religious freedom (File image)

US urges China to end interference in Tibetan religious freedom

‘Who is meeting whom abroad’: PM Modi warns of attempts to ‘divide’ India (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

‘Who is meeting whom abroad’: PM Modi warns of attempts to ‘divide’ India

British lawmaker raises alarm over persecution of Hindus in Pakistan, seeks response from UK govt (File image)

British lawmaker raises alarm over persecution of Hindus in Pakistan, seeks response from UK govt

Mob violence, lynchings and land grabs expose Bangladesh's worsening law and order situation (File image)

Mob violence, lynchings and land grabs expose Bangladesh's worsening law and order situation

Quad ministers tout progress on supply chains, critical minerals in Atlanta

Quad ministers tout progress on supply chains, critical minerals in Atlanta

PM Modi calls Oppn ‘avrodh paksh’, links its politics to a decade of frustration (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi calls Oppn ‘avrodh paksh’, links its politics to a decade of frustration

Centre releases additional tax devolution instalment worth Rs 1,09,019 crore to states amid festive season

Centre releases additional tax devolution instalment worth Rs 1,09,019 crore to states amid festive season

Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan & others attend Sanjay Gupta's last rites, pay final respects

Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan & others attend Sanjay Gupta's last rites, pay final respects

PM Modi approves Northern Bullet Train Corridor, fares will be economical: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi approves Northern Bullet Train Corridor, fares will be economical: Ashwini Vaishnaw