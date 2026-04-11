April 11, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Jana Nayagan's UK distributor: Today is the hardest day we’ve faced!

Jana Nayagan's UK distributor: Today is the hardest day we’ve faced! (Photo Credit: Ahimsa Entertainment/X)

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Popular distribution firm, Ahmisa Entertainment, which is the UK distributor of director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has now penned an emotional post in the wake of the film's footage being leaked online.

Taking to its social media timelines, the production and distribution house said, "Today is the hardest day we’ve faced. #JanaNayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell — a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you."

It went on to add, "A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of effort, sacrifice, and the work of thousands of people behind it. Watching it in theatres or choosing to skip it is always a personal choice — but supporting piracy takes away from all of it. It breaks something that can’t be put back together."

The distribution firm said, "A film carries lives inside it. Piracy strips that down to nothing. Please support it the right way."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have advised the public not to engage with leaked content from their film.

In a statement, KVN Productions said, "We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

The production house further said, "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws."

Pointing out that every digital action was traceable, the production house informed the public that it had already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and that it was actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation.

"Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately," the production house advised.

--IANS

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