J&K’s decade of transformation under Modi govt brings fundamental change in socio-economic index

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Not long ago, the local discourse on streets and bylanes of Jammu and Kashmir centred around violence, terrorism and how the security machinery was meddling in their lives. The past decade has, however, been 'rewarding and transformatory' for the Union Territory, bringing fundamental change in people’s lives and their socio-economic index.

The region has seen a 170 per cent hike in per capita income; overall income has grown by about 8 per cent, and today the local population has multi-pronged options for finding employment, something unimaginable a decade ago.

The remarkable shift in the lives of J&K residents follows the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A), on August 5, 2019.

According to a report by hamrakura.com, a portal catering primarily to the valley, Jammu and Kashmir is riding on the wave of socio-economic development, and it sees this as the outcome of the Centre’s sustained investments and policy initiatives for the betterment of J&K people and the fulfilment of their aspirations.

“The per capita income has increased by 170 per cent over the past decade, to INR 1,68,243 in 2025-26. What’s astonishing is that income growth in Jammu & Kashmir was 8.81 per cent between 2019-20 and 2024-25, which was higher than that of several major Indian states. And today, the region is no longer dependent on agriculture, with a major share of its economy now coming from the services sector,” the news outlet found in its survey.

The news report spotlights various sectors and growth indicators which have seen dramatic improvement over the years.

It says that the development on the ground is not an abstract promise by leaders but “happening for real”, and the people here are witnessing fast-changing infrastructure, including all-weather roads, hospitals, schools and markets opening in rural belts as well.

“Over 16,799 households have got rooftop solar facilities, ensuring seamless power and reduced expenditure on electricity. Those who cannot afford electricity are provided with free 200 units every day, while farmers have received solar-powered irrigation pumps under government schemes,” it said.

Pointing to improvement in health index, it says that health indicators have shown significant progress over the years, highlighting that life expectancy in Jammu and Kashmir has increased to 74.3 years, which is among the top three in the country.

It further says that infrastructure development has become the most visible symbol of change in the Kashmir region, as the construction of a strong network of transport has bridged the gap between the mountainous terrain of Kashmir and the rest of India.

The Chenab rail bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge and the 324 km-long Jammu-Baramulla rail line have permanently altered the geography, reducing the gaps that existed before.

It says that the shift did not happen overnight; rather, the abrogation of Article 370 played a defining role in the stunning transformation that has changed the lives of people in Jammu & Kashmir.

“The Centre’s consistent focus on public investment, improved people-centric governance and infrastructure push helped propel growth,” it opines.

--IANS

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