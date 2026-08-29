Jamie Foxx’s says his daughter saved his life after stroke

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has revealed that it was his daughter Corinne Foxx who saved his life after his stroke in 2023.

The 58-year-old actor revealed Corinne, 32, his daughter with ex Connie Kline, had a critical role in his survival after he suffered the stroke.

The actor recently appeared on Keke Palmer’s podcast, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’, where he recalled a conversation he had with a doctor who treated him after his stroke.

He explained, “I wanted to know his version. He says, ‘Hey man, without her you wouldn’t be here’. He says, ‘Man, your daughter saved your life’. He talked about Corinne. She saved you. He said, ‘She’s the reason that you’re here’”.

The actor compared his daughter’s response to his medical emergency to Michael Corleone stepping in to protect his dad in ‘The Godfather’ after learning he had been shot.

He said, “That’s who she was. When I look at her now, I say, I got to live this thing. Got to live it. Awakening and seeing how much love and how much strength someone had for you. We should all have a Corinne Marie Foxx. No, I’m serious”.

Meanwhile, Corinne shared her own response to Jamie’s stroke, as she said, “When you’re in it, you don’t have time to be scared because your brain overhauls adrenaline. You’re just in caretaking mode and you’re never really ready to take care of your parents. You’re never ready for that moment, but when it happened, I was like ‘I got this’”.

“I had never been on the bad side of the internet. I always had nice comments. People were nice. But as soon as he went dark, it was scary the places the internet went with the cloning and the conspiracy. But it also was not my place to ever release his medical information. That was the toughest part: just trying to manage that. But it didn’t really matter. They can say whatever they want as long as he’s good”, she added.

--IANS

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