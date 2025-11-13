Jakes Bejoy calls Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' director Selvamani Selvaraj as Tamil cinema's "new visionary director"

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Stating that he was honoured to have scored the background score of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming period film, 'Kaantha', popular music director Jakes Bejoy has now called the director of the film, Selvamani Selvaraj, as Tamil cinema's "new visionary director".

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film, which is to hit screens on November 14, Jakes Bejoy wrote, "Honoured to have contributed to the background score of 'Kaantha'. Selvamani Selvaraj has arrived and boy, he’s here to stay…Tamil cinema has a new visionary director and I say this with confidence. 'KAANTHA' has probably some of the career best performance from the lead cast especially Dq, Samuthirakani Anna, Raana brother and Bhagyashri."

The music director went on to say, "The soulful songs and themes of the film was composed by the amazing Jhanu Chanter, and I was happy to step in and complete the background score to support the team for the final stretch."

"Wishing the entire cast and crew the very best for the release on the 14th. Don’t miss this gem of a film," he added.

It is no secret that the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the lead actress of the film Bhagyashrii Borse had recently penned a note of gratitude to the unit of the film.

In it, she had said, "30.03.23 - The day a little girl's dream came true. The day I became Kumari."

She then thanked the entire unit, beginning with her director, Selvamani Selvaraj. She wrote, "Thank you @selvamani.selvaraj87 Ayya, for believing in me and for this rare opportunity to a newcomer such as me. You’re my first teacher, director. This film is your vision, and soon our audience will witness your magic."

She next thanked actor Rana Daggubatti, calling him her mentor. She said, "Thank you @ranadaggubati for supporting me from day one. You’re a true friend and a gem of a person, and I am lucky to have you as my mentor in this journey as an actor and without your support and constant guidance, I wouldn’t be able to do it."

She then penned a paragraph for the film's lead actor Dulquer Salmaan. She said, "To my dearest co-actor @dqsalmaan, you’re a true Nadippu Chakravarthy, it was a great pleasure acting beside you and you’ve shined in every single frame. You’re an inspiration as an actor for us all!"

The actress concluded the note, saying the team had made the film with so much love. She said, "This 14th Nov is extremely special to us all, and I hope it will be special to our audience to watch a film made with so much love."

For the unaware, 'Kaantha' was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 12. However, the team then chose to postpone the film's release. It is now scheduled to release on November 14.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

--IANS

mkr/