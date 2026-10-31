EAM Jaishankar urges Quad to focus on freedom of choice

Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted freedom of choice, resilient supply chains and action against non-market practices as priorities for the Quad, calling for a more contemporary agenda with a practical approach.

In a post on X after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, EAM Jaishankar outlined the priorities he raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific,” he said, listing the issues he highlighted.

He stressed the importance of deeper cooperation to strengthen supply chain resilience and ensure security in technology, critical minerals and energy.

EAM Jaishankar also called for “Countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific.”

His post did not name any country or identify specific practices.

On security, he emphasised taking forward agreements on counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building to enhance resilience and contribute to peace and stability.

“Developing a more contemporary QUAD agenda with a practical approach” was another priority he listed.

The joint release issued after the meeting outlined several initiatives reflecting those economic and security priorities.

The ministers expressed their intention to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad SI Accelerator.

The release used the term “Super Intelligence”, explaining in a footnote that it refers to artificial intelligence in India, Australia and Japan.

The ministers also welcomed a US commitment of $10 million to promote facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste. The funding was not earmarked solely for India.

The partners are working to recover minerals from discarded electronics and scrap to reduce reliance on any single supplier. They will explore simpler procedures for moving recyclable materials across borders.

On maritime cooperation, representatives of all four countries completed a voyage aboard an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel from Chennai to Perth between September 25 and October 7.

The partners plan their first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027. They also announced a maritime domain awareness symposium for early next year.

The ministers committed to dismantling online scam operations and holding transnational criminal groups accountable. They condemned groups that traffic people and force them to defraud citizens.

They also announced the first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum to strengthen commercial ties and promote deals in key sectors.

The Atlanta talks took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. This was the third Quad ministerial gathering this year, following meetings in New Delhi and Manila.

The Quad brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Its cooperation covers maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response.

--IANS

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