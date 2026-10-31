EAM Jaishankar meets Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Germany FMs at G20 in Atlanta

Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Germany on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, discussing trade, critical minerals, defence and energy.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the two sides discussed a trade agreement. “Just weeks after our discussions in New Delhi, I met again with @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the G20 in Atlanta. We exchanged perspectives on the evolving geopolitical landscape and discussed the work ahead to advance a comprehensive trade agreement and deepen cooperation on regional security,” Anand posted on X.

“The global economy is being reshaped, and Canada and India have an important role to play in what comes next. With renewed momentum in our relationship, we have an opportunity to expand trade, strengthen energy security and build greater economic resilience,” she wrote.

In a readout, Global Affairs Canada said Anand “welcomed progress towards concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the end of the year,” and that the ministers “agreed that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Canada in December will be another building block in the ambitious trajectory in the relationship between the two countries.”

EAM Jaishankar said he “Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation.”

With Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said, “Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues.”

Brazil’s foreign ministry, Itamaraty, said the meeting took place at the end of the first day of the G20 ministerial. It said the ministers discussed the bilateral economic agenda and that Jaishankar congratulated Vieira on the conclusion of Brazil’s electoral process, asking him to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm congratulations to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory.

EAM Jaishankar met Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno. “Discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation. Also spoke about multilateral issues,” he posted.

His meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez “was focussed on giving a new impetus to our ties,” EAM Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. “Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Always look forward to my discussions with @AussenMinDE,” he wrote.

--IANS

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