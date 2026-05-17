Jairam Ramesh writes to Defence Minister on Great Nicobar project; flags ecological, tribal concerns

New Delhi, May 17 (IASN) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the Great Nicobar Island Project, raising concerns over environmental clearance, tribal rights, and the justification offered for the project on strategic grounds.

Sharing details of his communication on X, Ramesh said, “After writing to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, & Climate Change and the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, I have written to the Raksha Mantri on the Great Nicobar Island Project.”

In his detailed letter, Ramesh referred to earlier communications sent to other ministries and said, “On May 1, 2026 the Government of India had issued a press note titled ‘The Great Nicobar Island Project: FAQs’. On May 10, 2026, I had written to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on how these FAQs present a completely false picture on the project’s environmental clearances which, in reality, have been given on very dubious grounds.”

“On May 13, 2026, I wrote to the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs on how the FAQs misrepresent totally the position regarding the fulfillment of the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 as part of the project’s clearance process which flagrantly violate, in letter and spirit, the individual and collective rights given to tribal communities by Parliament,” he added.

Ramesh further stated that the project is being justified on security considerations, while also calling it a commercial venture facing public criticism over ecological impact. He wrote, “Now I am writing to you since the project, which is essentially a commercial venture and is facing growing public criticism because of the ecological damage it will cause, is being sought to be justified by the Government of India supposedly on overriding security considerations.”

He added, “Let me straightaway say that there can be no two opinions on the need to strengthen our nation’s defences. There can also be no two opinions on the need to project India’s strategic capabilities in a credible manner.”

In his letter, Ramesh listed alternative defence infrastructure options in the island region, stating, “First, INS Baaz located in Campbell Bay on the Great Nicobar Island was commissioned in July 2012. But plans for at least trebling the length of the existing runway and making a naval jetty have been awaiting approval for almost five years. These plans have far less adverse environmental impacts as well.”

He further noted, “Second, there are also assets of the Andaman and Nicobar Command created many years ago that could be expanded with far less environmental costs. These include INS Kardip, INS Kohassa, INS Utkrosh, INS Jarawa & the Car Nicobar Air Force Station.”

On the proposed infrastructure, he said, “Third, the transhipment port and the township that are an essential part of the Great Nicobar Island Project do not enhance our country’s military capability in any way. Yet, now that suddenly has emerged as a major justification for them.”

Concluding his letter, Ramesh wrote, “Finally, I wish to reiterate that the Great Nicobar Island Project in its present shape and form is a recipe for ecological disaster. I would urge you, as the nation’s Raksha Mantri, to seriously consider the above alternatives that have, in fact, been proposed by distinguished naval officers themselves in their writings.”

--IANS

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