‘Jaipur polo grounds must be preserved for future generations’: Sawai Padmanabh Singh raises concern over eviction notice at Indian Open Polo Championship final

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The spotlight at the Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship final extended beyond the on-field action, as concerns around the proposed eviction of the historic Jaipur Polo Grounds took centre stage.

The final, attended by around 2,000 spectators, saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including leading businessmen, politicians and dignitaries such as Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Notably, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Urban Affairs has issued notice to the Delhi Race Club and the Indian Polo Association (IPA), asking them to evict the venue—triggering strong reactions from the polo fraternity.

Adding his voice to the growing concern, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who was playing in the match for Jaipur Optiemus Achievers and is a member of the Jaipur royal family, said, “Polo is truly a gift from India to the world, and the global growth of the sport owes a great deal to this country. If we speak about the most iconic polo grounds in the world, the Jaipur Polo Ground undoubtedly stands among the very best. Established by Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Ji, this ground has been at the heart of the sport for over a century, hosting both Indian and international players and some of the country’s most prestigious tournaments. For the entire polo community, this venue holds immense value—generations of players, including all of us, have played here. Situated in the heart of Delhi, it is not only a historic sporting venue but also an important green space. I sincerely appeal to the polo community to come together to preserve and protect this ground, so that we can continue to play here for the next hundred years.”

Also, addressing the issue, Naveen Jindal, the vice president of Indian Polo Association and Member of Parliament, emphasised the cultural and historical importance of the venue, stating, “Polo is a proud heritage of our country and it is important that we continue to nurture and promote it for future generations. The Jaipur Polo Grounds, despite being in Delhi, carries immense historical significance for the sport in India. Polo has been played here for over a century, including the iconic 1922 match between Jodhpur and Patiala that drew an extraordinary crowd of over 1.5 lakh spectators. This ground has welcomed some of the most eminent leaders of the country and remains the heart of Indian polo as the home of the Indian Polo Association. We have written to the Government of India and are hopeful that the sentiments of polo lovers will be understood. The turnout today is a testament to the sport’s popularity, and we hope for a positive outcome soon.”

Meanwhile, the final itself witnessed a spirited contest, with Jindal Panther putting up a strong fight before going down 9–12 to Jaipur Optiemus Achievers. After trailing 2–4 in the opening chukker and 2–5 at halftime, the team mounted an impressive comeback to close the gap to 7–8 by the end of the fourth chukker, keeping the contest alive heading into the final stages.

Led by Naveen Jindal, Jindal Panther’s charge was spearheaded by Juan Gris Zavaleta, who scored seven goals, with Ramiro Zavaleta and Siddhant Sharma contributing one each. Despite their resilience, Jaipur Optiemus Achievers edged ahead in the fifth chukker and held on to secure the title, with Alejo Aramburu leading their scoring for them.

While falling just short of the title, Jindal Panther’s determined comeback and competitive edge in the middle chukkers underlined their quality and fighting spirit. Reflecting on the match, Naveen Jindal added, “We were hoping for a win today, but full credit to Jaipur Optiemus Achievers for the way they played. It was a highly competitive game and decided by small margins. For me, the biggest takeaway is that the match was played in great spirit, without any injuries, and that the spectators truly enjoyed the game. That, in many ways, is a victory for the sport.”

--IANS

hs/