Jagapathi Babu, Laya's 'Vadhala' to hit screens on July 17

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) The makers of director Akella V Krishna's eagerly awaited psychological thriller 'Vadhala', featuring actors Jagapathi Babu and Laya in the lead, on Thursday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on July 17 this year.

The makers also chose to release a new poster on the occasion.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a gripping teaser of the film in April this year.

Senior actor Jagapathi Babu steps into an intense new territory with 'Vadhala', a suspense-driven drama that blends emotional depth with a chilling premise.

Sharing the screen with him are Laya and Hrithika Srinivas, both playing crucial roles in this tightly wound narrative. The film is being backed by producers Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj under the Charitha Chitra Production banner.

The teaser released showed the film revolves around Yogi, a deeply devoted husband who dotes on his wife, making her the centre of his world. She, in turn, loves him wholeheartedly and guards their relationship with quiet intensity, unwilling to let anyone disrupt the bond they share. However, their seemingly perfect world is unsettled by the presence of a young girl close to the family, who develops an intense attachment to Yogi. To her, he is everything - her anchor, her obsession, and she is prepared to cross any line to claim his love.

Jagapathi Babu seems to have slipped comfortably into an age-appropriate role, portraying a gentle, caring husband whose world carries a quiet charm. Laya, if one is to go by the teaser, matches him perfectly as the devoted wife, bringing warmth and affection to their bond. Together, they seem to share an effortless, endearing chemistry that anchors the narrative.

Hrithika Srinivas will be seen in a character laced with negative shades. The teaser hinted at the story having deeper layers with Ravi Varma appearing in a key role.

Cinematography for the film is by Chota K Naidu and background score is by Karthik Kodakandla. Editing for the film is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Story for the film has been penned by Lakshmi Bhupala while production design has been handled by Bajja Bramaiah.

--IANS

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