Jagapathi Babu, Laya's 'Vadhala' teaser released

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) The makers of director Akella V Krishna's eagerly awaited suspense drama 'Vadhala', featuring actors Jagapathi Babu and Laya in the lead, have now released a gripping teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Senior actor Jagapathi Babu steps into an intense new territory with 'Vadhala', a suspense-driven drama that blends emotional depth with a chilling premise.

Sharing the screen with him are Laya and Hrithika Srinivas, both playing crucial roles in this tightly wound narrative. The film is being backed by producers Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj under the Charitha Chitra Production banner.

The just released teaser shows the film revolves around Yogi, a deeply devoted husband who dotes on his wife, making her the centre of his world. She, in turn, loves him wholeheartedly and guards their relationship with quiet intensity, unwilling to let anyone disrupt the bond they share. However, their seemingly perfect world is unsettled by the presence of a young girl close to the family, who develops an intense attachment to Yogi. To her, he is everything - her anchor, her obsession, and she is prepared to cross any line to claim his love.

Jagapathi Babu slips comfortably into an age-appropriate role, portraying a gentle, caring husband whose world carries a quiet charm. Laya matches him perfectly as the devoted wife, bringing warmth and affection to their bond. Together, they share an effortless, endearing chemistry that anchors the narrative.

Hrithika Srinivas emerges as an intriguing surprise, stepping into a character laced with negative shades, hinting at deeper layers to the story. The teaser also hints at another pivotal presence, with Ravi Varma appearing in a key role that adds further weight to the ensemble.

Chota K Naidu's frames create a gritty visual tone that enhances the suspense element of the film, while Karthik Kodakandla’s background score injects a steady pulse of tension throughout. The editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao keeps the narrative crisp. Lakshmi Bhupala is the story writer, while production design has been handled by Bajja Bramaiah.

--IANS

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