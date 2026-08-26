El Nino: Jagan slams Chandrababu for not chalking out contingency plan

Amaravati, Aug 26 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday slammed the coalition government for what he called its inefficiency in chalking out a contingency plan to mitigate the drought conditions prevailing in the state due to El Nino.

He also lashed out at the TDP-led coalition for trying to play the ‘old game’ on BC quota in local body elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that while there is an average of 52% deficit rainfall in the past two months and farmers are worried about the kharif crop, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been silent and no assurance has come from the government for any alternative methodology, which shows the lack of concern for agriculture.

The former Chief Minister said Chandrababu dismantled the carefully nurtured mechanism of (Rythu Bharose Kendras) RBKs and farmer welfare measures like free crop insurance, e-cropping and continuous monitoring of market dynamics and has left the agriculture sector in a lurch. No contingency plan was unveiled, and no efforts were made to come to the rescue of the farmers in the kharif season. Distribution of seeds for alternative crops did not begin, nor did the government show the intent as to how it intends to fight the El Nino effect.

He also accused the Chief Minister of allowing the neighbouring State to draw water from Srisailam, ignoring Pothireddypadu and stalling the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme, leaving the Rayalaseema high and dry. Even the Nagarjuna Sagar waters are being taken away by lift irrigation projects by the neighbouring State, and Chandrababu has been a mute spectator, which shows his anti-farmer stand, he said.

Citing the government’s reply in the Parliament, he said during 2022-23, there were 1.18 crore applications for crop insurance, but the number has now dropped to 35.17 lakhs.

The YSRCP chief said it was Chandrababu who encouraged litigation when the YSRCP government wanted to go ahead with 34 per cent reservation to BCs, but now he was playing the same game with polls nearing. He claimed that YSRCP was ahead of time and gave more than the quota to BCs.

“When it comes to the BC quota, we have always stood with them, and their representation was more than what was promised in economic, political and social forums, with major beneficiaries of all the welfare schemes being BCs. In all, Rs 1.82 lakh crore was given to BCs under various schemes. Even in the legislature, local bodies and Corporation Chairpersons, we have given them a lion’s share,” he said.

“Chandrababu, on the other hand, was found wanting when it comes to the numbers, and he did not send a single MP to the Rajya Sabha during his term, while we have sent four of 11 available seats, and we backed the 50 per cent quota for women,” he added.

Jagan said that Chandrababu has been vindictive towards BC leaders and has been arresting them on false cases, from S Appalaraju to Chinthada Ravi to Virupakshi.

The fee reimbursement dues have placed many BC students in a quandary, as they are not getting their certificates.

On the ensuing local body elections and the surveys, he said all that reflect on the poor governance of the coalition and how vexed people are with Chandrababu and his policies.

Referring to the Addanki incident in which police personnel in an inebriated condition allegedly hit an autorickshaw and injured the passengers, he said that this shows the level of law and order in the State. He said ganja, liquor and a police uniform were found in the boot of the car in which police personnel were travelling.

YS Jagan alleged that the government tried to cover up the incident, with the DSP, SP and the FIR giving different versions, but the incident shows how deep-rooted the nexus is between the political, police and other players. He alleged that ganja peddling is going on in an organised manner.

--IANS

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