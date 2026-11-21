New Delhi/Amaravati, Nov 21 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, alleging large-scale manipulation of local body elections and claiming that democratic institutions in the state have been systematically weakened.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Jagan accused the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of rigging elections at every level, from Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad polls to the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections.

He alleged that even elections that are traditionally conducted above party politics were no longer free and fair.

“Whatever the election, democracy itself is being rigged,” Jagan said, describing the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh as “Naracracy”, a term he used to allege that democracy was being replaced by the rule of a single political leadership.

The YSRCP chief claimed that candidates were prevented from filing nominations and that, in some cases, nominations already submitted were allegedly torn up.

He further alleged booth capturing, manipulation of election results and collusion among election officials, police personnel and ruling party leaders to influence outcomes.

Jagan also levelled serious allegations against the State Election Commission, claiming that the constitutional body had failed to act against irregularities during the elections.

He argued that democratic processes had been compromised and accused the administration of allowing political interests to override electoral fairness.

Escalating his criticism, the former chief minister alleged that incidents of violence during the Panchayat elections reflected what he termed a “mafia-style rule” in the state.

He referred to alleged attacks on YSRCP leaders, including MP YS Avinash Reddy and former Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy, claiming that attempts were made on their lives during the election process.

According to Jagan, a TDP MLA and supporters allegedly attacked Peddareddy’s residence, set vehicles on fire and targeted opposition leaders.

He further claimed that those responsible were protected by the ruling establishment while cases were filed against the victims.

The YSRCP leader said videos documenting incidents from across the state during the Panchayat elections had been shared as evidence and urged people to review them.

The ruling TDP has not responded to the allegations in the statement, and the claims remain allegations made by the opposition leader.

--IANS

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