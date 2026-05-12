Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to turn approver in Sukesh Chandrashekhar-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday withdrew her application seeking to turn approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar before a Delhi court.

The development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Jacqueline’s plea before the Patiala House Court, contending that her conduct during the investigation was “not satisfactory” and that she had failed to make a “full and true disclosure” in her statements recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal anti-money laundering agency had submitted that Jacqueline did not cooperate fully during the probe and “consistently failed to make full and truthful disclosures” regarding the alleged proceeds of crime generated by Chandrashekhar.

Opposing her plea to become a prosecution witness, the ED had further alleged that Jacqueline continued to remain in regular contact with Chandrashekhar even after becoming aware of his criminal antecedents.

According to the probe agency, Chandrashekhar had arranged “all benefits, gifts and valuables” for Jacqueline out of the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged money laundering activities.

The ED has accused Jacqueline of allegedly receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar.

However, the actor has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge about his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain Jacqueline's plea seeking quashing of the money laundering proceedings initiated against her by the ED.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Jacqueline before the apex court, had argued that she could not be prosecuted under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA as she had no knowledge that the gifts received from Chandrashekhar were proceeds of crime.

The Justice Datta-led Bench, however, referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case upholding the ED’s powers under the PMLA and observed that allegations at the stage of framing of charges must be accepted as they stand.

The ED has filed multiple chargesheets in the case and named Jacqueline as an accused in a supplementary prosecution complaint, while another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, was examined as a witness.

The probe agency has alleged that Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani facilitated the delivery of luxury gifts and expensive items to Jacqueline on his behalf.

The money laundering case stems from allegations that Chandrashekhar cheated the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly Rs 200 crore. However, Jacqueline has maintained that she had no role in laundering Chandrashekhar’s alleged illegal wealth.

--IANS

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