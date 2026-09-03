September 03, 2026 1:03 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff wishes legendary musician Pyarelal, actor Shakti Kapoor on their birthdays

Jackie Shroff wishes legendary musician Pyarelal, actor Shakti Kapoor on their birthdays

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff extended birthday wishes to legendary musician Pyarelal and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on their special day.

Sharing heartfelt posts on his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared heartfelt posts.

For Pyarelal, one half of the iconic music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Jackie shared a picture of the veteran musician playing the violin.

The post featured the song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh and had the hashtags #HappyBirthday and #PyarelalRampRasadSharma. Alongside the tribute, Jackie wrote, “My Respects Always!”

Talking about Pyarelal, the legendary music composer was born on September 3, 1940, and is touted as one of the most celebrated music composers in Hindi cinema.

Along with Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar, he formed the hugely successful Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, and together they created music for many memorable films and songs. Pyarelal was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2024.

Some of the most memorable songs composed by the iconic Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo include ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ from Shor, ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ from Sargam, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ from Satyam Shivam Sundaram, ‘Om Shanti Om’ from Karz, ‘Parda Hai Parda’ from Amar Akbar Anthony, ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’ from Kranti, ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ from Ek Duuje Ke Liye, ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ from Ram Lakhan, and ‘So Gaya Yeh Jahan’ from Tezaab.

Jackie also wished actor Shakti Kapoor on his birthday. Sharing a stylish picture of the veteran actor dressed in a black suit, Jackie wrote, “Happiness Always!”

Shakti Kapoor, who has had a career spanning for over four decades in the Hindi film industry, is known for his versatility and memorable comic and negative roles in Hindi cinema. He has been part of popular films including Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1 and many more.

–IANS

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