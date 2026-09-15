Jackie Shroff wishes Bahubali’s Sivagami Devi aka Ramya Krishnan on her 56th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff extended birthday wishes to actress Ramya Krishnan on her 56th birthday on Tuesday.

Born on September 15, 1970, in Chennai, Ramya turned 56 on September 15, 2026.

Jackie shared a birthday tribute for the actress on his social media account where the post features two pictures of Ramya, one in which she is seen dressed in a red saree with statement earrings, while the other shows her in an elegant black saree.

Alongside the pictures, Jackie Shroff added a simple graphic that read “Happiness Always!”

For the uninitiated, the two actors have, in fact, shared screen space in the 1997 Hindi action film Shapath. Directed by Rajiv Babbar, the film featured Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The actor played Inspector Kishan, while Ramya was credited as Ramya Krishna and played Kavita D. Kallu.

Talking about Ramya Krishnan’s career in the entertainment industry, she has built a career spanning nearly four decades, predominantly working in the South Indian film industries. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, apart from her work in Hindi films.

She began her acting career as a teenager and went on to establish herself as one of the prominent actresses of Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Her Tamil filmography features mang memorable performances, but her portrayal of Neelambari in Rajinikanth-starrer Padayappa remains one of the defining roles of her career.

She also showcased her versatility in films such as Kamal Haasan's Panchatanthiram and the critically acclaimed Super Deluxe.

While Ramya had already established herself as a major name in South Indian cinema, her career reached another level of national recognition with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

As Sivagami Devi, the powerful matriarch of the Mahishmati kingdom, Ramya delivered a powerful performance that became one of the most celebrated aspects of the franchise.

Ramya also explored Hindi cinema, although her career remained primarily rooted in the South. Her Hindi debut was Dayavan in 1988, after which she appeared in films including Khal Nayak, Parampara, Criminal, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu, Loha, Shapath, Wajood and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

After a break from Bollywood, she eventually returned to Hindi cinema with Liger in 2022, in which she played Vijay Deverakonda's mother, followed by her appearance in the 2025 Hindi film Jaat.

---IANS

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