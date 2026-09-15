Biker Sia challenges accused driver's claims, says crash videos show reality

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Instagram creator and biker Sia has strongly rejected the version of events presented by Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of hitting her motorcycle with a car in Haryana's Gurugram, questioning his claim that he felt 'sorry' for her after the incident.

In a nearly three-minute video posted on social media, Sia directly responded to Bainsla's interview to a reporter and said the footage of the incident clearly contradicted his account.

The video begins with a clip of Bainsla speaking to a reporter, where he claimed that he did not know whether the biker was a man or woman and suggested that only one side of the incident had been presented. He also questioned why videos involving one of Sia’s male friends had not emerged.

Victim said, "If you felt so sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? I could have died on the spot."

Sia challenged his claim that she and the other bikers had repeatedly accelerated and slowed down.

“He is saying that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down on the road. But my video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom,” she said.

She further questioned why the car occupants continued following the bikers if they genuinely believed they were behaving improperly.

"If you felt we were speeding up and slowing down repeatedly, then what was the reason for chasing me throughout the route?" she asked.

Sia also dismissed Bainsla’s claim that he was unaware a woman was riding the motorcycle. She said he had come close to her, seen her hair, made gestures and signalled for her to stop.

She also questioned his argument that only two videos of the incident had surfaced despite several people being present.

According to Sia, one recording shows the car moving towards the third lane before striking her motorcycle and leaving the spot.

She said another video recorded from her own camera captures the car moving across lanes, hitting her bike and dragging her before she fell onto the road.

“If you really felt sorry for me, why didn’t you stop?” she said, arguing that the driver should have stopped and checked whether she was injured.

Sia said the consequences could have been much more serious, adding that she could have suffered broken bones or even died in the crash.

She also criticised what she described as a 'display of sympathy' after the alleged failure to stop at the scene.

Sia further said incidents like these leave many women feeling unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram.

"I feel ashamed of people who say their families are suffering because of this. I do not think such people ever stop to think that they also have sisters and women in their families. Women feel extremely unsafe because of behaviour like this in Delhi and Gurugram," she said.

Sia alleged that she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with a group of bikers on September 13 when a white car allegedly began following them on Golf Course Road. In her complaint to Gurugram Police, she alleged that the occupants appeared intoxicated and repeatedly attempted to harass and stop her.

She alleged that the car eventually crossed her path and struck her motorcycle, dragging the bike for nearly 300 metres before the occupants allegedly fled.

Her friends reportedly attempted to chase the vehicle but were unable to stop it.

Sia has sought strict action against those involved.

Sia's brother said the biker escaped serious injuries but is now dealing with severe muscle pain, body aches and abrasions, as police move ahead with an FIR that includes charges of harassment, attempted murder and hit-and-run.

--IANS

jk/dpb