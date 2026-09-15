Paritosh Tripathi gives glimpse of Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor and television host Paritosh Tripathi offered a glimpse of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati celebrations at her abode.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Paritosh Tripathi wrote that he had the first darshan of “Ganpati Bappa” at Shilpa Shetty’s residence and also received the blessings of lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir and his wife Neelam Muntashir.

In the picture, Tripathi can be seen posing alongside Shilpa Shetty, who is dressed in a traditional cream-and-gold saree and is holding a baby. The group is seen posing in front of an elaborately decorated Ganpati setup, with Lord Ganesha seated against a large, ornate South Indian temple-style ‘gopuram’ backdrop.

The glimpse comes as Shilpa Shetty and her family welcome Ganpati Bappa during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The actress is known for celebrating the festival with considerable enthusiasm and has traditionally marked the occasion at home with family, rituals and an emphasis on eco-friendly idols.

Paritosh Tripathi and Shilpa Shetty share a professional association spanning almost a decade.

In an earlier interview, Paritosh had spoken warmly about his bond with the actress, revealing that for nearly a decade, ever since he had known her through various professional commitments, Shilpa had been sending him a cake on his birthday every year.

He had also lauded her for being extremely down to earth despite her stature in the industry.

Their professional association was particularly visible on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer where Shetty served as one of the judges and Paritosh was among the hosts of the show, alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

–IANS

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