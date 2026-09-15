Dolly Parton gets tribute by ‘friend’ Sally Field and performance by Reba McEntire at Emmys

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Weeks after Dolly Parton passed away, the country legend was honoured at the Emmy Awards on Tuesday with a performance by Reba McEntire and her friend Sally Field introduced her late friend’s tribute.

McEntire performed the late artist’s 1983 country song “Appalachian Memories,” which was recorded Parton for her twenty-fifth solo studio album, “Burlap & Satin.”

Field, who starred with Parton in the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias,” was also on nominated, in the lead actress in a limited/anthology series or movie category, for Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

Field said: “Over the years, I never stopped loving her though we lived very far apart. I adored her from day one. How could you not?”

The actress said Parton was “genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny”.

“With a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide.”

Field added: “I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was not just as an artist, but as a human. She was a humanitarian whose contributions have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in her home state of Tennessee and across our country. God bless you Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on Earth that will love you forever and ever.”

McEntire then took the stage for an orchestral performance of “Appalachian Memories”.

The performance began with an old video of Parton saying “I grew up in the smoky mountains, the Appalachian Mountains. I have written a song that touches me very deep. I’m sure in your own way, you will to this.”

“This song, like I say, is very important to me. And I hope you don’t like it. If you don’t like it, if you don’t mind, I would rather not hear about it later.”

Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

Tagged as the "Queen of Country", Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

She was one of the most honored country performers in history, earning eleven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

--IANS

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