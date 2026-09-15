Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he is ‘not retiring from acting anytime soon’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday night clarified that he has no plans to retire from work anytime soon.

The clarification comes after his recent blog posts led to speculation that he may be considering stepping away from his professional commitments.

Taking to his personal blog on Monday night, Bachchan addressed the reports and clarified his earlier remark. Writing in Hindi which translates in English, said, “No, sir, I am not retiring from work; in English, it means I am now going to sleep!!! And, sir, you are not invited to come there.”

The clarification came after the veteran actor's previous blog entry was interpreted by some as a hint that he could be contemplating retirement.

In that particular post, Amitabh Bachchan had written about how some of his blog entries are often misunderstood and expressed amusement at the way his words are interpreted and reported. He ended the post with the words “and I retire,” which subsequently triggered speculation about whether he was referring to his career.

In his latest post, he clarified that “retire” was being used in the context of going to bed and not stepping away from acting or his professional commitments.

For the uninitiated, the 83-year-old actor continues to maintain a packed work schedule.

Big B is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with which he has been associated for more than two decades.

Recently, through his blogs, he had offered a glimpse into just how demanding his schedule was getting.

He had revealed that he had worked continuously from 7 a.m. one day until 7 a.m. the following morning, and explained that the work had to be completed on time because the first broadcast date for KBC had already been announced.

–IANS

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