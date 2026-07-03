Jackie Shroff remembers legendary Raaj Kumar, Saroj Khan on their death anniversaries with heartfelt tributes

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid heartfelt tributes to legendary actor Raaj Kumar and iconic choreographer Saroj Khan on their death anniversaries on July 3.

The actor remembered the two stalwarts of Indian cinema through nostalgic posts on social media.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie’s first post featured a still of Raaj Kumar from one of his films.

The veteran actor, in the picture was seen porting his signature moustache, grey hair, a white kurta with blue earrings and a red tilak on his forehead. The picture carried the message, "Raaj Kumar Ji always in our hearts," along with his birth and death dates, October 8, 1926, to July 3, 1996.

In the following post, Jackie remembered ace choreographer Saroj Khan by sharing a collage of two photographs.

One picture from the collage, showed Jackie posing behind Saroj Khan in a bright yellow blazer during an event, while the other pictures was a close-up portrait of the legendary choreographer. The post read, "Remembering Saroj Khan ji on her death anniversary," accompanied by folded hands emoticon.

Talking about Raaj Kumar, the legendary actor was considered as one of Hindi cinema's most distinctive actors.

He made his film debut in the early 1950s before rising to prominence with classics such as ‘Mother India' , ‘Waqt’, ‘Hamraaz’, ‘Heer Raanjha’, ‘Pakeezah’ ‘Karmayogi’, ‘Bulandi’ and ‘Saudagar’. Raaj Kumar passed away on July 3, 1996, following a battle with throat cancer.

Talking about Saroj Khan, the stalwart dancer was regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest choreographers.

She began her journey in films as a child artist and background dancer in the 1950s. For the uninitiated, she worked as a background dancer in films before becoming an assistant choreographer and eventually one of Bollywood's most sought-after dance directors.

Among her most celebrated collaborations was her creative and professional partnership with Madhuri Dixit. Together, the iconic duo created several iconic dance numbers including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’, ‘Dola Re Dola’ and many more that continue to be regarded as benchmarks in Bollywood choreography.

Saroj Khan also choreographed memorable songs for stars including Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The legend passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

–IANS

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