Jackie Shroff remembers legendary actor Nilu Phule on his 17th death anniversary

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary Marathi and Hindi actor Nilu Phule on his 17th death anniversary on July 13.

Remembering the iconic performer, the actor posted a heartfelt social media post where he shared a vintage picture of the late actor and wrote, "Remembering Nilu Phule ji on his death anniversary," accompanied by folded hands emoticon.

Talking about Nilu Phule, the actor is touted as one of Marathi cinema and theatre's most celebrated actors.

He passed away on July 13, 2009, at the age of 78 after battling esophageal cancer.

The actor was widely admired for his powerful screen presence, and was known for portraying roles like that of ruthless landlords, corrupt politicians, cunning village heads and antagonists.

Despite often playing negative characters, Phule was equally respected for his work as a social activist and theatre artiste.

Over a career spanning several decades, he appeared in more than 250 Marathi and Hindi films.

Talking about some of his acclaimed Marathi films, they include 'Samna', 'Sinhasan', 'Jait Re Jait', 'Ek Hota Vidushak', 'Pinjara' and 'Sobati'. In Hindi cinema, he was seen in films such as 'Mashaal', 'Coolie', 'Saaransh', 'Naram Garam' and 'Prem Pratigyaa', among others.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is the only Bollywood star who never forgets any important date and occasion of important people, especially from the Indian film industry.

The actor who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades, was last seen in the movie, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ which also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and others.

–IANS

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