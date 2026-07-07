Jackie Shroff remembers legendary Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to a towering figure of Indian cinema, remembering legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary on July 7.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a timeless black-and-white portrait of Dilip Kumar with the message, "Dilip Saab Always in our hearts," along with the actor's birth and death dates, 11 December 1922 – 7 July 2021, and folded hands emoticons.

In another story, the 'Hero' actor honoured Anil Biswas by sharing a rare monochrome picture of the legendary composer holding a string instrument. The post read, "Remembering Anil Biswas ji on his Birth Anniversary," followed by folded hands emojis.

Talking about Dilip Kumar, he was fondly known as the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema, and was regarded as one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever produced.

During a career spanning over five decades, he delivered several iconic performances in classics such as ‘Jwar Bhata’, ‘Andaz’, ‘Deedar, Daag, Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma and Saudagar amongst many others.

He passed away at the age of 98, following age related ailments. He was married to actress Saira Banu.

Jackie also remembered pioneering music composer Anil Biswas on his birth anniversary.

Anil Biswas, who is widely regarded as one of the architects of Hindi film music, was the one who introduced orchestral arrangements, refined background scores and helped shape the golden era of Bollywood music.

He composed unforgettable melodies for films including Kismet, Anokha Pyar, Tarana and Aaram. He also played a significant role in nurturing legendary playback singers such as Mukesh and Talat Mahmood.

–IANS

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