July 14, 2026 1:17 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary composer Madan Mohan on his 51st death anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary composer Madan Mohan on his 51st death anniversary

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary music composer Madan Mohan on his 51st death anniversary on July 14, by remembering the maestro through a heartfelt post.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a monochrome portrait of the iconic composer dressed in a suit and tie. The post featured the message, "Remembering Madan Mohan ji on his death anniversary" along with a folded hands emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Madan Mohan was fondly remembered as the "Ghazal King" of Hindi film music.

Throughout his illustrious career, he composed memorable songs for films such as ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’, ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Mera Saaya’, ‘Anpadh’, ‘Heer Raanjha' and ‘Dastak’ amongst many others.

His collaborations with legendary singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey, produce umpteen number of evergreen classics.

Madan Mohan passed away on July 14, 1975.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the star frequently uses social media to pay tribute to legendary personalities from the worlds of cinema, music and public life.

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Hero, has been a part of the film fraternity for over four decades.

The actor was last seen in the movie Welcome to the Jungle which also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Kiran Kumar, Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandes, Disha Patani and others.

Jackie is also known to be the father of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and fitness social media influencer Krishna Shroff.

The actor is an avid environmentalist and is always seen promoting green and clean surroundings.

–IANS

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