Jackie Shroff remembers A K Hangal on his 14th death anniversary

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered veteran actor A K Hangal on his 14th death anniversary on August 28, further paying tribute to the celebrated character actor.

Jackie shared a picture of A K Hangal on his social media account with the message, “Remembering A K Hangal ji on his death anniversary,” along with folded hands emoticon.

For the uninitiated, A K Hangal, whose real name was Avtar Kishan Hangal, passed away on August 26, 2012. One of Hindi cinema's most recognisable character actors, he built a remarkable career by bringing warmth, softness and honesty to roles that often included fathers, uncles, neighbours, workers and elderly men.

Born on February 1, 1914, in Sialkot, then part of British India and now in Pakistan, Hangal belonged to a Kashmiri Pandit family.

He spent much of his childhood and youth in Peshawar, where his interest in theatre began at an early age.

Before becoming an actor, Hangal reportedly worked as a tailor. His early life was also deeply connected with India's freedom struggle. He had also participated in the movement against British rule and was involved in workers' and trade-union activities. His political activism reportedly had led to his imprisonment in Karachi.

After Partition, Hangal moved to Bombay in 1949 and became associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), where he worked alongside prominent theatre personalities including Balraj Sahni and Kaifi Azmi.

Interestingly, Hangal entered Hindi cinema relatively late. He was around 50 years of age, when he made his film debut in Teesri Kasam in 1966. From there, he went on to appear in more than 200 films over a career spanning several decades.

His most iconic performance came as Rahim Chacha in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. His portrayal of the gentle imam of Ramgarh, particularly the emotionally charged scenes following his son's death, remains etched in the memories of Hindi film audiences.

The character's famous “Itna sannata kyon hai, bhai?” remains one of the most remembered lines associated with him.

The legendary actor then went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Bawarchi, Namak Haraam, Guddi, Abhimaan, Chitchor, Aandhi, Kora Kagaz, Naram Garam, Shaukeen, Avtaar, Arjun, Aaina and Lagaan. His role as Bipinlal Pandey in Namak Haraam, Inder Sen in Shaukeen and Ram Shastri in Aaina, among many others.

In 2006, Hangal was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.

–IANS

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