Jackie Shroff recalls playing Michael Vallya in ‘Sarkar 3’ as film turns 9

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff reminisced about playing the character Michael Vallya in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s "Sarkar 3" as the political action thriller film “Sarkar 3” completed nine years in Hindi cinema on Tuesday.

Jackie shared a video montage featuring pictures from the film. The montage had him along with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Supriya Pathak and Rohini Hattangadi many others.

Without adding any caption. the 69-year-old star simply wrote: “#celebrating09yearsofsarkar3”.

For extra effect, Jackie added “Sarkar 3” angry mix track as the background score.

The film is the third installment of the Sarkar franchise and the continuation of the events of Sarkar Raj. It stars Amitabh Bachchan,Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy and Parag Tyagi.

The third installment centers on Gandhi, a real-estate shark, who asks Sarkar for help on a project where residents could lose their homes. However, after Sarkar declines his proposal, he gets involved in several internal conflicts.

The first installment was released in 2005. Along with Big B, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa Mukerji, Supriya Pathak, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Anupam Kher.

An unofficial remake of Marlon Brando and Al Pacino’s The Godfather. The film spawned two sequels: Sarkar Raj, released in 2008, and Sarkar 3, released in 2017. The film is preserved at the American Academy of Motion Pictures library.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest work includes the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

It also stars Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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