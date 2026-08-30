Jackie Shroff drives Anupam Kher around Lokhandwala after 30 years, Duo recall ‘Ram Lakhan’ days

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher revisited their decades-old friendship as they shared a warm and nostalgic moment during a drive through Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Market.

Jackie was seen behind the wheel while Kher accompanied him, taking the actor back to memories from their ‘Ram Lakhan’ days. The ‘Special 26’ actor shared a video from the drive on Instagram and reflected on the special bond he shares with Jackie. In the clip, Kher could be heard saying that it was a pleasure being driven by his longtime friend and recalled that the two had last shared a similar moment around 30 years ago.

Sharing the video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..’ actor wrote in the caption, “King of Swag -Jackie Shroff! Some people acquire swag. Some people work at it. And then there is #JackieShroff!! For whom swag is simply a way of life. From the days when I first saw his photograph as a model, to today, when he casually drove me and dropped me at my acting school, nothing has really changed. The style, the warmth, the bhidu-ness — all completely natural.”

“Jackie is one of those people whose company is a joy even if it is only for five or ten minutes. I value his kind words, his affection, and especially the love he has always shown towards my family and my mother. And of course, the love for the wonderful food Bhabhi cooks! Jackie my friend- You are the best, my friend. Lots and lots of love. Jai Ho! @apnabhidu #Friend #Dost #Bhidu,” added Anupam.

In the video, Anupam Kher could be heard expressing his delight at being driven by Jackie Shroff. He said it was a pleasure to be driven by his friend and noted that they were in Lokhandwala Market. The 71-year-old actor then recalled that Jackie was driving him after more than 30 years and went down memory lane to their ‘Ram Lakhan’ days.

Kher also remembered how Jackie had a jeep when they used to travel from Habib Studio and recalled meeting some special guests during those days.

Jackie responded warmly, saying that it was always a pleasure. He also expressed his admiration and affection for Kher, saying, “Anupamji, you are someone who I absolutely adore from my heart. I respect your family, respect your craft, respect what you do.”

Kher reciprocated the sentiment, saying, “I love you too, my friend.”

Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher have shared the screen in several popular films over the years, including "Karma," "Palay Khan," "Kaash," "Tridev," “Ram Lakhan," "Parinda," "Saudagar," "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja," and “Apna Sapna Money Money.”

--IANS

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