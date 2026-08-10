August 10, 2026 11:06 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff celebrates three years of Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy ‘Jailer’

Jackie Shroff celebrates three years of Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy ‘Jailer’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) As the film “Jailer” turned three on Monday, actor Jackie Shroff marked the occasion by sharing some pictures from the 2023 Rajinikanth-starrer action-comedy.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him, Mohanlal, Tamannah Bhatia and many others.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “#Celebrating03yearsofjailer.”

Jailer stars Rajinikanth as a retired jailer who sets out to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler threatening his family. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in supporting roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

The film is about a retired jailer who lives a peaceful life with his family. But when his son, who is a policeman, goes missing and is supposedly killed, he is forced to go back to his world of crime and find the killer.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

The film follows police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya pursue elusive criminal Raj Solanki, only to face shocking personal connections that complicate duty trust and the line between justice and emotion.

--IANS

dc/

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