July 07, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff celebrates 37 years of 'Tridev' starring Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol

Jackie Shroff celebrates 37 years of 'Tridev' starring Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff celebrated 37 years of his iconic action thriller 'Tridev' and took a trip down memory lane.

Jackie, on his social media account, shared a series of stills from the 1989 blockbuster on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Celebrating #37YearsOfTridev."

The montage featured iconic scenes from the film, including scenes with Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Amrish Puri and other members of the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner, 'Tridev' hit theatres on July 7, 1989.

The action thriller starred Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff as the three protagonists, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sonam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year and went on to become a blockbuster.

The movie's soundtrack was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Songs such as 'Oye Oye', 'Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai', 'Tirchi Topiwale', 'Raat Bhar Jaam Se' and 'Main Teri Mohabbat Mein' became chartbusters and remain popular even today.

For the uninitiated, Jackie Shroff has shared screen space in several films over the years with Madhuri Dixit including 'Tridev', 'Parinda', '100 Days', 'Khalnayak', ‘Prem Deewane’ and 'Devdas'.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last scene in the recently released movie, Welcome to the Jungle.

The movie has done great at the box office and has received good response from audiences and critics alike.

---IANS

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