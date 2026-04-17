Jaaved Jaaferi returns as dance judge post Boogie Woogie, Hip Hop India

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Celebrated actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to return to the stages of dance reality show.

The latest promo shared by Sony TV on their social media account, reveals the dance icon as judge for its 5th installment of India’s Best Dancer.

For the uninitiated, Jaaved was last seen as a judge on television with Hip Hop India as a special judge.

Jaaved Jaaferi shares his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, “Kabhi socha hain tees by tees ke stage par, kya ek sau chalees crore log naach sakte hain? I feel Bilkul naach sakte hain, kyunki jab India’s Best Dancer pe hoga ‘India Wala Dance’, toh sara India naachega.”

For the uninitiated, the dancer was also the judge on India's first dance reality show on a large scale, Boogie Woogie that ruled the roost in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Jaaved Jaaferi was celebrated for sharing his vulnerable insight and skills on dance.

The actor is also a father to Meezan Jafri, who has continued to show his acting prowess.

Known for popular works in the Hindi cinema and Television space the actor has been a part of Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De 1 and 2, Double Dhamaal and many more.

Talking about Boogie Woogie, the reality show was an Indian dance competition television series created and directed by Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain and Ravi Behl for Sony Entertainment Television.

Debuting in 1996, the show was judged by Indian film actor and television host Jaaved Jaaferi, who was the permanent judge alongside Ravi Behl and Naved Jaffrey.

The dance reality show is considered to be one of the oldest dance reality shows that went on to become the longest running show in India.

–IANS

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