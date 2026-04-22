Jaafar Jackson: Bringing my uncle's story to the big screen has been greatest honor of my life

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As the biopic on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is all set to release globally, debutant Jaafar Jackson, who will be seen in the titular role, has said bringing his uncle’s story to the big screen has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

Jaafar shared a still of himself in the character of Michael Jackson from the eponymous film, which is slated to release on April 24.

He wrote: “Bringing my uncles story to the big screen has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one it’s been an experience I’ll carry with me forever.”

Jaafar shared that every single person involved poured their heart into the project.

“Every single person involved poured their heart into honoring his truth with care and authenticity. I can’t wait for the WORLD to finally see it IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!! APRIL 24TH! BTS shot by my brother @jourdynnjackson.”

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, a member of The Jackson 5, and Alejandra Jackson.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and features an ensemble cast including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and is scheduled for release in cinemas on 24 April.

The film follows the life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering the period from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 60s to his early solo career.

Michael Jackson is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his musical achievements broke American racial barriers and made him a dominant figure worldwide.

He popularized street dance moves such as the moonwalk, the robot, and the anti-gravity lean. It was in 2009, when Jackson died at age 50 from cardiac arrest, caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.

--IANS

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