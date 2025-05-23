May 23, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Ivan Toney deserves to be in England squad, says Thomas Tuchel

Ivan Toney deserves to be in England national football squad, says Thomas Tuchel. Photo Credit: Ivan Toney/X

London, May 23 (IANS) Head coach Thomas Tuchel fully backed the return of Ivan Toney after the 29-year-old was called up to the England squad for the first time since joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Toney was a part of the England squad which lost in the 2024 European Championship finals, in which he appeared as a substitute, but was left out of Tuchel’s squad in March. However, 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season saw him earn his place back.

"He deserves to be with us, and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title in the Asian Champions League, and he made a big contribution with goals and assists.

"It is a good occasion now to also test new players, see new players in the environment. We decided to nominate three strikers in the squad. I had a call with Dom Solanke who deserved to be with us and won a big trophy this season but he was in camp already and I have a clear picture of what he can bring and now is the moment to see new players and get a feel for them in the group,” said Tuchel in a press conference.

The German coach also explained that Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi’s injury resulted in a first senior call-up to Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah, with the defender having previously represented England from U16s through to U21s level.

"Marc was normally meant to be with us, of course. He is the captain of Crystal Palace, and they had a huge win in the FA Cup. He is a big part of the success story. He got injured in the final, and it is a facial injury, and the specialist told us not to take the risk.

"On Trevoh, he deserves it. Easy at that. He has played a fantastic second half of the season with Chelsea. He has been very consistent at a very high level,” he added.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Siddhi Idnani spills the beans on sharing the screen with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in 'KapKapiii'

Siddhi Idnani spills the beans on sharing the screen with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in 'KapKapiii'

Shooting for Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 begins

Shooting for Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 begins

Priyamvada Kant calls retuning to Tenali Ram 'a huge achievement'

Priyamvada Kant calls retuning to Tenali Ram 'a huge achievement'

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi govt plans to deploy anti-smog guns in industrial areas: Minister

Construction firm IRB Infra’s shares tumble over 31 pc in last 1 year

Construction firm IRB Infra’s shares tumble over 31 pc in last 1 year

We would die of hunger, must defuse water bomb hanging over us: Pak Senator's desperate appeal over Indus treaty suspension

We would die of hunger, must defuse water bomb hanging over us: Pak Senator's desperate appeal over Indus treaty suspension

Ivan Toney deserves to be in England national football squad, says Thomas Tuchel. Photo Credit: Ivan Toney/X

Ivan Toney deserves to be in England squad, says Thomas Tuchel

Trailer of 'Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ released at Cannes Film Festival

Trailer of 'Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ released at Cannes Film Festival

Karan Johar reacts after Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new look from ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

Karan Johar reacts after Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new look from ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

‘New adventure begins, but bond with Real Madrid is eternal’: Carlo Ancelotti set for grand farewell at Santiago Bernabeu.

‘New adventure begins, but bond with Real Madrid is eternal’: Ancelotti set for grand farewell at Bernabeu