'It's time to step aside': Former Man City star Edin Dzeko announces international retirement

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina legend and former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has announced his retirement from international football. The Bosnian great will play his last match in national colours on October 2, when the European side will clash with Sweden in the Nations League.

In an emotional statement released on Instagram, Dzeko said that playing for the national team has been the most precious gift football has given him. The 40-year-old also reflected on his unforgettable moments in his 20-year journey.

"Sometimes I found myself thinking about when this moment would come... But I had never imagined how emotional I would feel while writing these words. On October 2, I will play my next and final match for our national team against Sweden," Dzeko wrote in a post.

"Nothing in my career can be compared to the pride I felt every time I wore that jersey. Nothing. This was my childhood dream. I carried that dream with me in each of the 151 matches in which I had the honor of representing my country on a football field," he added.

Dzeko also remembered his first match in the Bosnian jersey 20 years ago against Turkey and said, "Nearly 20 years have passed since that match I played against Turkey. Many things have changed since that day, and I have changed too, but my love for this jersey has never changed."

The 40-year-old has 151 caps and 73 goals, both Bosnia and Herzegovina records. During his extraordinary career, he helped the team reach two World Cups, in 2014, the nation's first, and in 2026, when they advanced to the last 32. After countless contributions to the team, Dzeko believes that now is the right time to step aside.

"I feel that the time has come to step aside now. If I was able to stay in the national team until the age of 40, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. My all," he added.

Despite announcing his retirement from international football, Dzeko will continue to represent his club Schalke in the Bundesliga.

--IANS

sds/