It’s pure cinema watching Sooryavanshi bat: Pujara

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his fearless approach and composure under pressure following Rajasthan Royals’ thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their recently concluded IPL 2026 fixture.

Chasing 223, Rajasthan were off to a flying start courtesy of Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings at the top. The 15-year-old’s 43 off just 16 balls laid the foundation for the chase, which was later sealed by an unbeaten partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey.

Reflecting on the young batter’s impact, Pujara highlighted the clarity and fearlessness in his approach that has made him a standout performer this season. “It’s pure cinema watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat. The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he’s going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this,” Pujara told JioStar.

Despite Rajasthan’s successful chase, Punjab found a way back into the contest during the middle overs, largely due to the efforts of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up three crucial wickets and slowed down the scoring rate.

Pujara acknowledged Chahal’s ability to adapt and persist with his variations, even under pressure from aggressive batters. “Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities. His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell,” he said.

Rajasthan eventually chased down the target with four balls to spare, handing Punjab their first defeat of the season.

--IANS

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