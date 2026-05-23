Govt releases guidelines for BHAVYA scheme implementation to develop 100 industrial parks

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The government on Saturday released detailed operational guidelines for the implementation of the BHAVYA Scheme, a landmark initiative aimed at developing investment-ready, world-class industrial parks across the country.

BHAVYA has been designed to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem through development of integrated industrial infrastructure aligned with the objectives of ‘Make in India’, ‘PM Gati Shakti’, and the Government’s broader vision of positioning India as a globally competitive manufacturing destination.

According to Commerce Ministry, the scheme provides for development of 100 industrial parks over a period of six years from 2026-27 to 2031-32, with a total financial outlay of approximately Rs 33,660 crore.

In the first phase, up to 50 industrial parks will be taken up through a challenge-based competitive selection process.

The guidelines provide for development of both greenfield and eligible brownfield industrial parks.

Minimum land requirements have been prescribed at 100 acres for non-hilly states and 25 acres for hilly states, northeastern states, Union Territories, and smaller states. The scheme also permits consideration of larger parks up to 1,000 acres.

The guidelines lay down a comprehensive framework covering eligibility criteria, project selection methodology, funding structure, governance architecture, monitoring systems, and implementation modalities for industrial parks under the scheme.

The major focus of the Scheme is on creation of “investment-ready” industrial ecosystems with plug-and-play infrastructure, multimodal logistics connectivity, reliable utility systems, worker-support infrastructure, digital governance systems, and sustainable development features.

Implementation of projects under BHAVYA will be undertaken through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013. The SPVs will be responsible for project planning, development, operation, management, investor facilitation, and long-term maintenance of assets created under the Scheme.

The scheme guidelines further provide for convergence with relevant Central and State Government initiatives for logistics, skilling, sustainability, renewable energy, utility infrastructure, and industrial development.

--IANS

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